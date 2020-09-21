During the week of Sept. 14-20, Iowa State reported 63 total new positive cases of COVID-19.
The week’s positivity rate was 4.6 percent.
This number is a large decrease from week four, which saw 112 new positive cases and a positivity rate of 7.81 percent.
Since Aug. 1 and not including move-in testing, Iowa State’s total positivity rate is 13.9 percent, a number that continues to decrease every week.
In total, Iowa State has now reported 1,618 cases of COVID-19.
Of the 63 new cases, 50 were tested on campus and 13 were tested off campus. Sixty of the positive tests were students and three were staff members. No additional faculty members have tested positive.
The number of individuals in active isolation also decreased to 87. Data for how many total individuals are currently in quarantine was not available, but it was reported that 31 students are in quarantine on campus.
Overall since Aug. 1, two faculty members, 25 staff members and 12 graduate assistants have tested positive. The rest of the cases have been students.
Iowa State has not received any reports of a campus community member being hospitalized, though hospitalizations are not required to be reported to the university due to privacy concerns. Hospitalization data for Story County can be found on the Iowa Department of Health’s COVID-19 website.
Positive cases will continue to be updated on a weekly basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.