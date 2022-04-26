Wallace Hall will be reopening to all students starting in the fall semester. Wallace and Wilson were closed for the 2021-2022 school year due to a decrease in the use of on-campus housing and enrollment rates.
“ISU is anticipating admission to trend upward, so we’re excited to open Wallace to align with that increased demand,” said Meredith Ponder, director of communication and marketing for campus life.
Wallace is a single-room dorm that has recently been renovated to begin housing students again. In addition to new flooring, paint, lighting and windows, Wallace houses an on-site fitness center, convenience store, community spaces and free parking.
There are no plans to re-open the dining hall located in Wallace at this time.
According to Ponder, Wallace is the lowest-priced single room option available on campus. Students who live in Wallace can also opt-out of a meal plan.
“With all of those great aspects, it’s a very affordable option for students wanting to have their own space, so we could see demand growing,” Ponder said. “If that becomes the case, we will look to implement other dining options.”
Wallace will be another housing option for older students, in addition to the current dorms and the on-campus apartments in Schilletter-University Village.
“Our data indicates that graduate students normally are looking for single rooms or apartment style housing, having very similar expectations to juniors and seniors,” said Patrick Connor, director of facilities services for campus life. “Opening Wallace provides an option that matches this area of student demand.”
According to the Department of Residence website, rates for Wallace starting in the fall will range from $5,100 to $5,330, pending Iowa Board of Regents approval.
For more information, visit the Department of Residence website.
