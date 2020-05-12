A group of Iowa State graduates’ names were left out of the virtual spring commencement.
Due to COVID-19, spring commencement and ceremonies for undergraduates, graduate students and veterinary medicine students were canceled. The Office of the Registrar Graduation Team worked to create a virtual ceremony that went live May 9.
An email was sent Monday by the Office of the Registrar Graduation Team addressing that a group of students’ names was omitted from the Virtual Commencement Ceremony video, streaming live Saturday.
“In reviewing the records of those students who have contacted us thus far, we have found there was a timing issue,” according to the email. “The files had to be pulled earlier than they would have been in another semester in order to produce the videos in time. It was never our intention to exclude anyone, and we sincerely apologize.”
The virtual ceremony is still accessible through the graduation and commencement website.
“It was never our intent to leave students off of the video,” according to the update on the website. “We love celebrating with students and we are truly sorry this happened. We hope that you were still able to celebrate your day and reflect with happy memories on your adventure at Iowa State!!”
The Graduation Team said they are working to reproduce the name reading videos to include all of the spring and 2020 graduates and the video will be complete by the end of the week and uploaded the virtual commencement website.
