The College of Human Sciences will host the spring 2021 Teacher Education Career Fair for students who are interested in an educational job setting and to allow students to network with current educators.
This event will take place virtually on CyHire from 1 to 4 p.m. March 1. All students and alumni are allowed to attend.
The event is a partnership between the College of Human Sciences Career Services, Teacher Education Services and the School of Education, and the main goal of the event is to connect educational institutions with students seeking employment in school settings.
There are currently 62 organizations registered, the majority of which are school districts, but more may continue to register.
The College of Human Sciences website encourages students and alumni to attend the fair, saying, “If you will soon be graduating from Iowa State’s teacher education program, we strongly encourage you to attend as you begin your search for full-time employment.”
According to the College of Human Sciences website, students can register for the event through CyHire.
After logging into CyHire, students should find the fair under the "Events" section and then click the "Attend" button. Students should register ahead of time so potential employers can see their information.
Amanda Schickel, the interim program coordinator III, believes it is important for students to attend career fairs to learn about potential opportunities.
“Career fairs allow students to learn about the skills and experiences employers are seeking for them,” she said. “This can be helpful for first-year students all the way through those getting ready to graduate.”
Schickel also has some advice for students attending, including registering in advance and dressing up.
“We recommend dressing professionally,” she said. “Students should think about how their attire will look on camera.”
Schickel also recommends downloading common virtual video chat platforms prior to the fair, such as Webex, Zoom, Microsoft teams and Google Meet.
“Career fairs provide a chance to build connections with employers and to practice professional virtual communication skills,” Schickel said.
