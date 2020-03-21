The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was recently notified of 23 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, including one in Story County. Iowa now has a total of 68 positive COVID-19 cases. At this time, the State Hygienic Lab has conducted 1,049 negative cases.
According to the IDPH, the locations and ages of the 23 new cases are:
One middle age adult, 41 to 60 years, and one older adult, 61 to 80 years, in Allamakee County.
One middle age adult and one elderly, 81 years or older, in Black Hawk County.
One older adult in Dubuque County.
One adult, 18 to 40 years, in Fayette County.
One adult in Henry County.
Three adults, one middle age adult and one older adult in Johnson County.
Two adults and one middle age adult in Linn County.
One middle age adult in Muscatine County.
Two middle age adults and two older adults in Polk County.
One middle age adult in Pottawattamie County.
One adult in Story County.
One middle age adult in Washington County.
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions and concerns involving COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 and can be accessed by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
Iowa strongly recommends social distancing and self-isolation after travel to avoid quickly overburdening the healthcare system, according to the office of Gov.Kim Reynolds.
