Memorial Union’s Workspace will host several new and recurring art events in the upcoming month.
The ‘Paint Your Own Pottery’ series will continue with a new theme each week. March 7 through 10, the theme will be ‘It’s Raining Cats and Dogs.’ From March 21 to 26, the theme will be ‘Superhero Week.’ March 28 through April 2, participants can paint any mug of their choosing for $10.
Crafts are available for drop-in Monday through Friday between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. or Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The option to take a kit to-go is also available.
From March 7-11, the walk-in craft is a mini zen garden and stone mandala. The craft costs $9 in-studio and $11 for a to-go kit.
Kicking off the final week of March will be a string art craft. This craft is available on the following dates: March 21-26, March 28 and April 2. Stop by between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. or Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The string art craft costs $8 in-studio or $10 for a to-go kit.
There will be several individual and series lessons taking place throughout March. All classes are available for any individual 18 years or older.
There will be a sewing lesson from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 8. The instructor is Judy Lemish. The cost for the sewing lesson is $45 for Iowa State students and $55 for members of the general public.
There will be a hammered silver earrings class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 22 with instructor Terrie Hoefer. The cost for the class is $30 for Iowa State students and $40 for the general public.
Starting on March 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a four-week long class teaching stained glass art. Rod Simpson will be the instructor. The cost for the four-week class is $85 for Iowa State students and $95 for the general public.
Finally, a two-week stitched constellation wall hanging class will start on March 29. Lemish will be teaching this class as well. The cost is $55 for students and $65 for the general public.
For more information about events or to register for classes, visit the Student Engagement website.
