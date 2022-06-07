Unofficial results for Story County poured in as the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. A total of 8,358 votes were cast in the Story Country Primary election. Voter turnout was at 11.4 percent of the 73,252 registered voters.
Here are the unofficial results of the primaries:
Story County Board of Supervisors:
James W. Wright, Lisa K. Heddens and Linda Murken will appear on the November midterm ballot.
Republican James W. Wright won 1,370 votes or 97.09 percent of votes, with 41 votes or 2.91 percent of votes going toward write-in candidates.
For the Democrat party, Lisa K. Heddens won 2,687 votes, or 51.60 percent of the votes, while Linda Murken won 2,509 votes, or 48.19 percent of the votes. Write-in candidates for the democrats won 11 votes or 0.21 percent.
James W. Wright is a Republican running for the first time for the Board of Supervisors. Wright is a Story County farmer of 40 years. He worked at his family operation and also spent some time in real estate, according to the Ames Tribune.
Wright has several years of public service experience. He spent 12 years on the Story County Medical Board of Trustees, with his term expiring this year. Wright also served as the previous president of the Story County Cattlemen and the Story County Pork Producers.
Wright is a member of the Lions Club, Story County 4-H Fair Board and is on several other boards, according to the Ames Tribune.
Lisa K. Heddens is a Democrat running for reelection to the Story County Board of Supervisors. Heddens spent 17 years at the Iowa Statehouse working on several committees, according to the Story County government directory. She also served on the Health and Human Services Budget. She has done work for mental illness and disability issues focusing on greater access and opportunities.
Heddens claims to have plans to continue her work to expand mental health and disability services in the county, according to the Ames Tribune. She currently represents Story County on several boards, a list of which can be found on the Story County Website.
Linda Murken is a Democrat running for reelection to the Story County Board of Supervisors. As a Supervisor, Murken worked on the county’s response to crises, especially regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 Derecho, according to the Story County government directory.
Murken plans to continue focusing on broadband and water quality, according to the Ames Tribune. With this, she also has plans to put a climate action plan into place and increase affordable housing. Murken currently represents Story County on several boards, a list of which can be found on the Story County Website.
Story County Attorney
Democrat Timothy C. Meals ran uncontested; he won with 2,789 or 99.64 percent of the votes. Write-in candidates had 10 votes or 0.36 percent of the overall total.
A total of 55 write-in votes were cast in the Republican primary.
Meals of Ames was appointed as Story County Attorney in early 2020 after Jessica Reynolds left to work in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office. In the 2020 elections, he was voted to continue serving as the Story County Attorney after winning uncontested.
Story County Treasurer
Democrat Ted Rasmusson ran uncontested; he won with 2,847 votes, which is 99.86 percent of the votes. Write-in candidates had four votes, which is 0.14 percent of the votes.
A total of 44 write-in votes were cast in the Republican primary.
Rasmusson of Nevada was first elected to the position in the 2018 elections. He opposed Republican Renee Twedt, who was a two-time incumbent. Rasmusson originally ran in 2018, intending to have the treasurer’s office be more involved with strategic planning.
Story County Recorder
Republican Stacie Herridge ran uncontested; she won with 1,244 votes, or 99.84 percent of the votes. Write-in candidates had two votes, which is 0.16 percent of the votes.
A total of 148 write-in votes were cast in the Democratic primary.
Herridge of Nevada was first elected to the position in the 2014 elections. She is currently running for her third term. For 14 years before serving as the Story City Recorder, she served as a deputy recorder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.