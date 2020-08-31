Harvest Cafe and Bookends Cafe will be temporarily closing down due to low business.
Karen Rodekamp, program coordinator in Campus Dining Services, said a couple of different factors went into deciding which cafes to close.
“The foot traffic is lower in those areas,” Rodekamp said.
She also noted the proximity of those cafes to other on-campus cafes, which is another factor that went into the decision.
Harvest Cafe is located in Sukup Hall near the College of Design, where the Design Cafe is located. Bookends Cafe is in Parks Library. The Hub, which houses The Roasterie and Heaping Plato, is directly in front of the library.
Rodekamp said student employees in those cafes will be given the opportunity to work at one of the other 24 available ISU Dining locations on campus, that have openings.
There is not yet a date set for the cafes to reopen, but ISU Dining will reopen them once business is back up and when it makes sense to open their doors for customers.
