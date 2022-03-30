Thursday is Transgender Day of Visibility, a day made to celebrate the accomplishments and raise awareness for the struggles of transgender and non-binary individuals.
In 2009, transgender activist Rachel Crandall founded Transgender Day of Visibility to try and show others the discrimination and challenges transgender people face everyday, according to National Today. She felt that only celebrating Transgender Day of Remembrance in November was not a way to honor those who are still living and facing discrimination.
This annual event is celebrated throughout the country, and Iowa State does not shy away from providing support to the transgender community not only on March 31, but throughout the entire year.
“First and foremost, my goal is that trans and non-binary students feel supported, affirmed and empowered,” said Cheltzie Miller-Bailey, assistant director for the Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success. “One way we do this is by offering education and individualized care for our students.”
Some of these resources include online sources and one-on-one support. According to Miller-Bailey, these resources are meant to help students and faculty feel more confident and secure on campus, and she has seen many students benefit from them.
The Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success was founded in 1992, and it aims to guide and support anyone in this community.
“At The Center, we work to create a welcoming and affirming environment for trans and non-binary students to build community and develop personal and academic success,” Miller-Bailey said. “We also spend time serving on committees and doing policy & advocacy work across campus to help our campus continue to grow more knowledgeable about and supportive of students of LGBTQIA+ identities.”
Along with The Center, there are many clubs that transgender and non-binary students can join to be surrounded by others in the community. These clubs include Pride Alliance, Pride Goes Greek, Socialize With Pride, Queer and Trans People of Color and Students for Cultivating Change.
While there are no clubs specifically for transgender and non-binary students on campus, students are able to form their own with the help of staff from The Center or the Office of Student Engagement, according to Miller-Bailey.
“The Center’s website offers a variety of resources that are helpful for trans students navigating our campus,” Miller-Bailey said. “These include things like information about name changes, all-gender restrooms and information about healthcare.”
While Iowa State has many resources for transgender and non-binary students, some feel that even more could be done. According to Kate Budziak, founder of Socialize with Pride and a senior majoring in women and gender studies, restrooms on campus fall within this category.
"I know of only one all gender bathroom on campus, and it is in the MU on the third floor,” Budziak said. “Another way to help is by requiring professors to be understanding of transgender and nonbinary students. Using inclusive language and pronouns is how to be respectful to our transgender peers.”
For those who are looking for more ways to support Transgender Day of Remembrance, a rally will be held from 11p.m. to 1p.m. on April 3 at the Des Moines Capitol, according to the Iowa Department of Administrative Services, and will provide a space for transgender voices to be heard.
