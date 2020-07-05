The third candidate for the senior vice president of Student Affairs position is virtually coming in from Washington D.C.
After nearly seven years of dedication to Iowa State students, Martino Harmon, who served as the last senior vice president for Student Affairs, has moved onto his next adventure at the University of Michigan as the vice president of student life.
Toyia Younger is the vice president for leadership development and partnerships for American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) and the third finalist for the next senior vice president for Student Affairs at Iowa State University.
Younger currently holds a doctorate in higher education and will participate in virtual interviews Monday and Wednesday.
Younger is currently responsible for providing leadership for the creation, management and successful implementation of programs and activities for AASCU members and their constituents, according to her resume. She also is responsible for coordinating and overseeing association-wide development and alignment of all of AASCU leadership and professional development programs.
Erin Baldwin, assistant vice president for student health and wellness and director of the Thielen Student Health Center, has been serving as the interim senior vice president since June 5.
The virtual forum will take place 1 p.m. Wednesday on Webex. Each candidate will be announced one day before their visit.
Online public forums will take place at 1 p.m. on the second day of each visit and the forum links will also be available on the Office of the President’s website.
The forums will be recorded and archived for later viewing after the campus visits have concluded. Participants are invited to submit an online candidate feedback form after each forum.
