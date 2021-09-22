“Towns and Ranches,” an event sharing testimonies of Latino/a families and communities in northwest Iowa, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Memorial Union Sunroom. This event will be led by Dr. Ruben Viramontez Anguiano, founding chair and professor of the human development and family relations program at the University of Colorado. It is sponsored by Human Development, Family Studies and the Committee on Lectures.
“It is an opportunity for students to learn about the role of Latino fathers in their childhood lives and education,” Anguiano said. “Very few studies have been conducted in the Midwest and throughout the United States about the role of Latino fathers in rural America.”
This information will be told through real-life stories and historical events. Students who attend will be able to learn about rural leaders who serve these Latino communities.
“I was raised in a rural environment and will be contextualizing my experiences with the families I met last year,” Anguiano said. “I will discuss my experiences and towns and the farms and ranches I visited.”
This event is an opportunity for many students to gain a perspective that they cannot experience themselves. Hearing personal stories will allow attendees to better understand and visualize the role of modern-day Latino fathers in Iowa.
