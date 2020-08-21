Friday is the last day students can drop classes without approval from their adviser and without it counting towards the drop limit.
According to the Office of the Registrar, “Students may make most schedule changes through the first five days of class using the AccessPlus registration system.”
While dropping a course won’t count towards the drop limit, it can have the ability to affect student status — part-time, full-time or half-time — and, in turn, affect financial aid and scholarship recipients.
The Office of the Registrar recommends veterans contact their V.A. before making schedule changes, as it can affect military education benefits.
To drop a class, students can go to AccessPlus, select the “Student” tab, select “Class Registration” from the left side-bar menu, then enter their RAN number. The Fall 2020 class registration will appear with a “drop” button next to each class. Select the “drop” button to drop a class.
A student’s RAN number can be given to them through their adviser. It is the same RAN number that was used for class registration for the fall.
From week two through week 10 of classes, students must communicate with their adviser before dropping a class, get written approval from the department and submit a schedule change form to the registrar’s office. The class drop will count towards their total allowed class drops.
After Week 10, students can only drop classes under extenuating circumstances with written approval from the instructor. This will then be sent for approval from the dean of the student’s college or an authorized representative.
