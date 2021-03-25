Iowa State’s Sexual Misconduct Leadership Committee will hold a Campus Virtual Summit on Title IX Sexual Harassment on Friday.
The event will be virtual, taking place over Webex at 1 p.m. Two discussions will be held simultaneously — one for faculty and staff and one for students.
At the student session, speakers include Sara Kellogg, director of the Office of Student Conduct and deputy Title IX coordinator for students, Brett Lohoefener, associate university counsel, and Adrienne Lyles, associate director of equal opportunity and senior deputy Title IX coordinator.
The session will be moderated by Margo Foreman, assistant vice president for diversity, inclusion and equal opportunity and Title IX coordinator.
The faculty and staff session will feature Andrea Little, associate director of university human resources, and Dawn Bratsch-Prince, associate provost for faculty, Lohoefener and Lyles and will also be moderated by Foreman.
The event will cover multiple topics including Iowa State policy changes and updates related to revised federal Title IX regulations and how students, faculty and staff might find themselves engaging with Iowa State’s Title IX policy.
The event will also go over the complaint process and reporting options, what a Title IX investigation looks like and the hearing process.
According to the Dean of Students Office website, Title IX Sexual Misconduct is defined as follows:
Quid pro quo sexual harassment — meaning, an employee (faculty, staff or student employee) of the university conditioning the provision of an aid, benefit or service of the university on an individual’s participation in unwelcome sexual conduct.
Severe, pervasive and objectively offensive sexual harassment — meaning, unwelcome conduct (physical and/or verbal conduct) determined by a reasonable person to be so access to the university’s education programs or activities.
Those wanting to attend the summit can register to do so.
