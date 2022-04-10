The newest installment of Monday Monologues will take place at 12:15 p.m. Monday on the steps of Parks Library, and Iowa State’s Opera Studio will perform a selection of pieces from their spring show.
The Opera Studio’s spring show was titled “An Italian Masquerade” and includes Italian arias and ensemble pieces.
“The goal behind Opera Studio performing for the Monday Monologues is to expose the greater ISU community to the power of opera and operatic voices,” said Chad Sonka, Iowa State voice teacher and director. “Once people hear music sung this way, it’s the equivalent to an Olympic athlete performing at the top of their game.”
Sonka encourages students and community members to attend this week's Monday Monologue to experience a type of music that many people may not otherwise have the chance to hear.
“People should come to hear the wonderful singing taking place at ISU and experience a genre of music that some have preconceived notions about,” Sonka said. “The voices combined with this music is thrilling to experience.”
The Opera Studio will also be performing at a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Martha-Ellen Tye Recital Hall in the Simon Estes Music Hall.
