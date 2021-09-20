Monday's Monday Monologue, hosted by Parks Library, featured Iowa State’s Climate Change Theatre Action 2021.
“Theatre allows us to tell the stories of climate change through the lens of hope,” said Piper Smith, assistant director and ensemble member of Climate Change Theatre Action 2021.
According to Iowa State’s Department of Music and Theatre webpage, the Climate Change Theatre Action (CCTA) is a series of performances and events that will bring community members together to imagine and plan a more hopeful and sustainable future. For the Monday Monologue event, the CCTA performed four short plays that focused on the climate crisis, its effects and ways to help stop the progression of climate change.
The plays consisted of traditional acting along with interpretative dances and actions that complemented the spoken words. Throughout these plays, topics such as Mother Earth, protesting and working together to treat the world with kindness and respect were covered.
When asked what the inspiration behind the performance was, Vivian Cook, CCTA’s community engagement director, emphasized the bigger picture behind the performances. According to Cook, CCTA is an international initiative that boasts 200 performances from 33 countries around the world all working together towards change.
Arilyn Oatman, a sophomore in global resource systems and agricultural education and ensemble member of CCTA, said that any and all forms of change matter and make a difference.
“Even small change is change,” Oatman said.
Summer Awad, a first year graduate student in creative writing and environment, also an ensemble member of CCTA, offered advice for individuals who may not know the first step in taking action against climate change.
“I would say to think about the ways that we already see climate change affecting our world in terms of rising temperatures and extreme weather events,” Awad said. “And [to] not think of it [climate change] as something that’s so far in the future that we can’t do anything about it.”
Cook also encouraged Iowa State students to get involved in combating climate change. According to Cook, the City of Ames would love to hear from students on their new Climate Action Plan.
According to the City of Ames, the Climate Action Plan (CAP) is a framework and action plan outlining the guiding principles and resulting action plan needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Ames.
“In order to achieve a plan that engages and empowers residents, businesses and institutions toward ownership and responsibility in ensuring a resilient and sustainable future, the City Council intends to offer an extensive citizen input process directed at the various sectors of our community, especially at those groups who do not traditionally participate in our local government process,” City of Ames’ webpage said.
More information on how to get involved with Ames’ Climate Plan can be found here. More information on CCTA can be found here.
