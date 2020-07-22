Theresa Greenfield visited the outskirts of Ames on Wednesday for her first in-person event since March. She met with Elliot Thompson, owner of Alluvial Brewing, to discuss the importance of small businesses.
Greenfield won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate race in the June primary.
The event was small and private, with only six press members and campaign staff members present in the brewery as Greenfield and Thompson conversed. Masks and social distancing were required, and the event was closed from the public.
Thompson said Alluvial Brewing opened in 2015, and when COVID-19 hit, it took a toll on his business and employees. When asked what Greenfield could do as senator to make a positive difference for him and his family, Thompson said financial help was his biggest priority.
“I really relate to that, that need,” Greenfield said. “I always ask how I can help.”
Greenfield discussed becoming a widow at 24 years old and how the experience gave her perspective on financial struggle.
“It was social security and union benefits that gave me that second chance to get back on my feet, get some skills, get that very first job, which was eight bucks an hour, but I knew it would lead to the next job and the next job,” Greenfield said. “So when I hear leaders like you say, ‘We need more help and we need more time,’ I appreciate it and I know that if we are able to give you that, you’ll be successful.”
Greenfield briefly discussed the possibility of losing to incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst and how their priorities compare.
“Today is not the first day that I’ve heard from small businesses that would like to see Sen. Ernst support the extension of expanded unemployment benefits,” Greenfield said. “We’ve been calling for her to support paid sick leave so people don’t have to choose between going to work sick or staying home. We need help with our state and local governments, that’s where our first responders work. Our public health care officials work and they’re struggling. We need those people on the job making sure they’re taking care of us.”
Greenfield also listed health care as a priority for helping small businesses get back on their feet in the wake of COVID-19 and said she would love to see the Senate get back to work on another coronavirus relief package and solving health care for not just small business owners, but for employees as well.
“As someone who’s grown small businesses, I know that those employees become like family to you,” Greenfield said. “You worry about how they’re going to pay the bills.”
As the event came to a close, Greenfield shared her excitement about returning to campaigning and continuing to visit other small businesses across Iowa.
“I got in this race for hardworking folks and for small businesses, and so I will tell you that we've had lots of opportunities, and we're going to continue to get out and travel right now to meet with small businesses, and a variety of them, just to understand what's been working and what’s not,” Greenfield said. “The reality is, Iowa’s a state of small towns and small businesses, and if we can't help them keep their lights on, it's going to be really difficult for them to grow and to rebuild.”
