Theresa Greenfield will visit Ames to discuss her newest Jobs That Need to Get Done plan, “Small Towns, Bigger Paychecks.”
The event will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Alluvial Brewing in Ames.
Greenfield won the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate race in the June primary.
In 2018, Greenfield ran to represent Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. After Greenfield’s former campaign manager falsified signatures without Greenfield’s knowledge, her name did not appear on the ballot.
A poll of Democratic primary voters conducted by Public Policy Polling in early May showed 43 percent of voters were planning on voting for Greenfield. She has received endorsements from all of Iowa’s 99 counties, from 21 unions and also holds an unofficial endorsement by former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who was the presumptive winner of the Iowa caucus in February.
Greenfield will be going against Sen. Joni Ernst, the current incumbent, in November. Greenfield outraised Ernst in the first half of the second quarter, according to preprimary reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Defeating Ernst would be instrumental for Democrats as they try to flip the Senate in November.
“The start of her economic policy agenda to put Iowa’s small businesses, farmers, and workers first, Theresa’s plan includes steps to help Iowa small business owners, support for debt-free community college and skills training, and investments in a robust infrastructure plan that uses American-made materials, creating good-paying jobs and expanding opportunity across Iowa,” according to a news release.
Masks are required and there will be limited participants due to COVID-19.
