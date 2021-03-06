In 2016, an app called Procreate aired in the Apple App Store with a new, simple way to create digital art masterpieces. It was barely a year later when it reached second in downloads in the App Store. Since 2018, it has been the top app in the App Store involving design.
With the rising popularity of TikTok during the beginning of COVID-19, Procreate and artists who use it have thrived using the app to promote their work.
The app itself lures people in for many reasons, but the top reason is accessibility. Unlike Photoshop, Procreate is available on any iOS device. The app offers many tools you can use to create a work of art only you can create.
“There are ways that you can use Photoshop portably, but not as easily as taking out an iPhone or iPad and using [Procreate] on those,” said Noah Damro, a freshman in undeclared design.
The price point of the app is another reason why so many people use Procreate over Photoshop. While Photoshop is $20.99 a month, Procreate is a one-time purchase of $9.99.
“Price has a lot to do with why it’s so popular," said Dany Gutierrez, a freshman in pre-graphic design. "It’s a one-time purchase, while Photoshop is a monthly purchase.”
For some Iowa State artists, Procreate has become their go-to program for art. Photoshop has been the top program for digital art for years, but with the rise of TikTok and other social media, Procreate has become a top competitor that might one day surpass Photoshop.
As seen on social media, more and more people have been using the app, sharing their talents with the world. Many people have started to make an income off these digital design tools. Websites like Etsy, Redbubble, Patreon and Fiverr are places artists can go to sell their art.
The best thing one can do for Procreate artists is to support their work using the websites above. Even sharing their work and crediting them on social media helps more than people think.
Procreate has risen in the digital art world quickly in the past year and will continue to do so with more artists being supported with social media.
If you want to learn more about Procreate or Photoshop, Iowa State offers classes like ARTGR 270: Graphic Design Studio 1 and ARTGR 275: Graphic Technology 1 to teach beginners and even advanced artists new skill sets that can further their talent and careers.
While Iowa State doesn’t advertise their digital design classes as much as others, they have more than 50 classes available to take.
For more courses involving graphic design, check out the course catalogue here.
