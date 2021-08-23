According to Denise Williams-Klotz, assistant director of the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs at Iowa State, the office will continue to ensure that all multicultural students have the tools they need to be successful.
“The Office of Multicultural Student Affairs (MSA) supports and empowers Iowa State University's students who self-identify as African American, Asian American, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, Latinx, Native American/Alaskan Native and/or Multiracial and advocates for their holistic development across the University,” Williams-Klotz said.
According to their website, not only does the MSA want to empower and supply Iowa State’s multicultural students with what they need to be successful, they also hope to be a national leader in supporting multicultural students in their personal, community and academic development.
Williams-Klotz said that the MSA has certain goals they hope to achieve in order to fully support and equip multicultural students with the tools they need to succeed.
These goals include providing support services, promoting an inclusive campus and offering leadership development opportunities for students to build community, contribute to their academic experiences and become change agents.
Williams-Klotz also said the MSA wants to develop and maintain relationships with campus partners in order to advocate and be a resource for Iowa State’s multicultural students.
The MSA offers opportunities and support programs to students in order to help them succeed, including multiple full-tuition awards, academic programs, subsidized tutoring and wellness programs offered in-person or virtually. Williams-Klotz pointed out that the MSA offers a multicultural student blog, titled "The Hype", and an annual Men of Color Empowerment Summit.
The MSA office is located on the second floor of the Student Services Building, open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The MSA also coordinates the Multicultural Center in the MU and the George A. Jackson Black Cultural Center on Welch Ave.
MSA can also be found on social media platforms such as Instagram, @isu_msa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.