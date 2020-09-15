Iowa State’s Ivy College of Business has earned the highest ranking it has had in 12 years. The rankings were released Monday by the U.S. News and World Report.
The college climbed seven spaces this year, ranking 42nd among public schools. It climbed 12 spaces to rank 67th among accredited business schools. The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International) accredits the college in both business and accounting.
David Spalding has served as the dean of the Ivy College of Business for seven years. In the official press release, Spalding said this was a perfect example of how the College of Business stays on the move and works toward improvement each year.
“We continuously assess our curriculum and offer new programs when we know they will benefit our students and their future employers,” he said.
This year the College of Business has added onto their undergraduate program by offering several new majors and minors. This includes a major and minor in business analytics, a major in actuarial science, a major in entrepreneurship, a minor in business consulting, a minor in business technology consulting and an undergraduate certificate in professional sales.
Carson Quackenbush, senior in finance with a minor in accounting, said he thinks the College of Business deserves the ranking for expanding their available classes, but overall doesn’t challenge students enough.
“It seems like they’ve done a good job recently of expanding their available classes, but it doesn’t seem like it’s that hard of a college. It’s not a lot of difficult work, [professors] just give you large quantities of work [...] It’s a good school. It’s not the greatest, but it’s decent,” he said.
Quackenbush followed in his brother’s footsteps by working toward his degree in finance, and he said it was ultimately his brother who helped him to navigate the academic world. This semester he is in two finance classes and a management class in the College of Business.
“I’ve enjoyed most of my professors. They’ve been really helpful; a lot of them have been in the business world for 10 years and they try to explain things to you in a real world situation, which is helpful,” he said.
After Quackenbush leaves Iowa State, he is debating between being a personal financial planner or going to graduate school.
“[The business college] is good, not great. Mainly, it just feels like you could be learning more. There have been a few classes [where I’ve been pushed] but not a lot I would say,” Quackenbush said.
