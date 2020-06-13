The Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive COVID-19 cases have surpassed 200 in Story County.
A total of 225 people in Story County have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 107 people have recovered and two deaths.
A total of 650 people died in the state of Iowa, there have been nine deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports an additional 385 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 23,551.
A total of 218,960 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Forty four percent of the positive cases are between the ages of 18 to 40 and 34 percent are between the ages of 41 to 60. Forty four percent of the recoveries have been adults between the ages of 18 to 40 and 37 percent have been the ages between 41 and 60.
