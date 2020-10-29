According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 957,100 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19 and 121,994 individuals have tested positive.
Of those positive cases, 91,414 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 1,691 individuals have died.
In Story County 33,839 individuals have been tested for COVID-19, 4,092 tested positive and deaths remain at 18.
