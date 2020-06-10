The Iowa State Fair Board has voted to postpone the 2020 Iowa State Fair to 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair board, which is made up of 16 people including Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen, motioned to not hold the 2020 state fair but still have Iowa 4-H events in August.
Wednesday's vote passed by an 11-2 margin.
After a the announcement of the postponement, the Iowa State Fair posted a very long update as to why the Fair made the decision.
This is the first time that the Iowa State Fair has been postponed or cancelled since World War II.
