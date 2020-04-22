The deadline to return spring 2020 semester textbooks has been extended to June 1, and due to campus building closures, students are encouraged to return rentals by mail.
Students can find a prepaid shipping label through their AccessPlus messages. The student’s name and university ID number must be included with the return.
Rental textbooks not received by June 1 will be automatically converted to a purchase, and the buyout price will be charged to the June U-Bill. To figure out the buyout price, take the list price and subtract the rental fee already paid.
An option to return textbook rentals curbside will be available May 4-8, which is Finals Week. During Finals Week, textbooks can be returned 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Memorial Union West Loop near Lake LaVerne.
The bookstore also provides a virtual buyback option for purchased textbooks. If the books were purchased from the bookstore, students can provide the ISBN number of the book, information regarding where to send the buyback money and print a prepaid shipping label to return the books to the bookstore.
If someone is unsure about their book being a rental or purchased, they can check their AccessPlus Personal Messages for a list of books rented from the ISU Bookstore.
Students can purchase their rental textbooks by keeping the books they want, and the buyout price will be automatically charged to their June 2020 U-Bill.
The details of the textbook rental agreement can be found on the ISU Bookstore website. Questions can be emailed to isubookstore@iastate.edu.
