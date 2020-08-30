A new Test Iowa COVID-19 testing center opens in the Iowa State University Research Park Monday.
The testing site will be open from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2503 S. Loop Drive. Patients will not need to get out of their cars to get tested, as it is a drive-thru clinic.
Prior to the opening of this clinic, the nearest Test Iowa sites were in Des Moines and Marshalltown.
Individuals that would like to get tested must complete a pre-test assessment prior to going to the testing site. This assessment can be found on the official Test Iowa website. After taking the assessment, those who qualify for a test will be given instructions on how to proceed.
The state of Iowa provides testing supplies for the clinics and processes the tests through the State Hygenic Lab.
The clinic will be operated and managed by Mary Greeley Medical Center staff, and testing is free.
Steve Sullivan, director of marketing and community relations at Mary Greeley Medical Center, said the testing site will be a welcome addition to the community and has been in the works for a while.
“A lot of effort has gone into getting the Test Iowa Clinic in Ames, and we’re pleased to be able to provide this resource,” Sullivan said. “Mary Greeley worked with several community partners to secure the Test Iowa Clinic, including the city of Ames, Iowa State, McFarland Clinic, Story County, Story County Medical Center and Primary Health Care.”
He also said Iowa State students will be able to get tested at the clinic after taking the assessment.
“The Story County Test Iowa Clinic will provide area residents, including Iowa State students, who qualify for a test with a convenient opportunity to get tested,” Sullivan said. “We also want to remind people that they must first take the assessment on the Test Iowa website to determine if they qualify for a test.”
Dr. John Paschen, chairman of the Story County Board of Health, said the new testing site is a positive addition and will help public health officials.
“We are all in favor of a Test Iowa Clinic and welcome the increased accessibility we will have in the county to test for COVID-19,” Paschen said. “With our current increase in cases, this will be helpful to guide isolation and mitigation measures.”
