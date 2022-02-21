Iowa State’s annual Sustainapalooza event will encourage sustainable living habits Tuesday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
The free and interactive event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature a variety of activities, including GIY “Green-It-Yourself” Centers. At these centers, students can create mason jar terrariums, essential oil green cleaners, reusable bags out of old t-shirts, plant hangers and pet tug toys.
Additional activities include walking down the Green Carpet, posing for pictures at the Cy-lebrity Photo Booth and sampling local food refreshments.
Students can also upgrade their wardrobes by joining a clothing swap. Participate without donating by bringing two non-perishable food items or a $2 donation. All donations will be given to The SHOP, ISU's food pantry, and all leftover clothing will be donated to community organizations.
Approximately 30 local sustainability groups will be in attendance to provide networking opportunities, including ISU Recycling Services and the Sustainability Committee of Student Government.
For more information on this event, visit the Office of Sustainability website and the Sustainapalooza Event Calendar.
