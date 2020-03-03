The fight for the Democratic nomination escalated as Super Tuesday came to an end.
Fourteen states and the territory of American Samoa voted for their preferred candidates Tuesday.
After South Carolina’s primary Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer all announced the end of their campaigns, leaving only five Democratic candidates left in the running for the presidential nomination: Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
In order for candidates to accrue delegates candidates must win at least 15 percent of the vote statewide or in a congressional district.
“Candidates have to hit the 15 percent threshold to get any delegates, so there will be some candidates that might get zeroed out in states even if they have votes,” said Mack Shelley, Iowa State professor and chair of the political science department.
There were 1,357 delegates up for grabs for candidates Tuesday. California offers the highest number of delegates at 415.
California is the “biggest prize” for candidates, Shelley said.
The winners of the various contests called by the Associated Press as of 10 p.m. Tuesday were:
Alabama: Biden, 52 delegates available.
American Samoa: Bloomberg, six delegates available.
Arkansas: Biden, 31 delegates available.
California: Sanders, 415 delegates available.
Colorado: Sanders, 67 delegates available.
Maine: uncalled, 24 delegates available.
Massachusetts: Biden, 91 delegates available.
Minnesota: Biden, 75 delegates available.
North Carolina: Biden, 110 delegates available.
Oklahoma: Biden, 37 delegates available.
Tennessee: Biden, 64 delegates available.
Texas: uncalled, 228 delegates available.
Utah: Sanders, 29 delegates available.
Vermont: Sanders, 16 delegates available.
Virginia: Biden, 99 delegates available.
Shelley said Biden is doing well overall compared to what most predicted.
Shelley said a reason for Biden’s surge in support could be his recent endorsements by Buttigieg, Klobuchar and former Rep. Beto O’Rouke and his strong African American support in states like North Carolina, Alabama and Virginia.
Polls previously had Sanders ahead and he’ll win states like Colorado and possibly a blowout in California, where most of the delegates are anyway, Shelley said.
Sanders took the stage in Vermont and addressed his supporters and thanked them for his win in the state.
“I tell [you] tonight with absolute confidence that [we] are going to win the Democratic nomination and defeat Trump,” Sanders said during his address to supporters in Vermont.
Sanders spoke on his win in Colorado and his optimistic outlook for top states, Texas and California.
“Vermont from the bottom of our hearts thank you very much, let’s go on to the White House,” Sanders said.
Biden addressed crowds, listing his wins for the night.
“It’s a great night and it seems to be getting better,” Biden said in his address to supporters in Los Angeles. “They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing.”
Biden spoke to supporters about his Saturday win in South Carolina and his campaign since.
“We started a revolution, we increased turn out and they turned out for [us],” Biden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.