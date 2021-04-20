Student Government will meet for the final time this semester to seat the final members of the government roster and begin to discuss new initiatives Wednesday night.
As President Julia Campbell and Vice President Megan Decker filled in their new seats April 7, they have been faced with the tasks of how they will fill out their cabinet and the process of meeting all of their newly elected members.
At this same time in 2020, former President Morgan Fritz and Vice President Jacob Schrader were newly elected. Due to the beginning stages of the pandemic, these tasks and processes were unable to take place.
There is now proper time for members to build chemistry, as the pandemic is in its late stages and students are still on campus.
“I think this summer is going to be a fantastic time to get everything together, get a game plan for the year,” Chief of Staff Jacob Ludwig said. “We're looking to bring everyone in, whether they be cabinet members, senators, at-large member, justice on the Supreme Court or just really excited by the environment.”
Decker echoed the importance of strong chemistry and added her excitement about next fall.
“I think that the cohesion is really important right off the bat,” Decker said. “And I'm so happy that we are here in person right now. And we're able to establish our cabinet before we go, we all leave for the summer. And I think that's going to be really great for the rest of the year. I'm really excited about our team that we're putting together.”
For their last meeting together this year, six more nominees or seats will be elected. Among others, this includes a nominee for Director of International Student Experience, a nominee for Director of Governmental Affairs and a nominee for Director of Sustainability.
After the bills are voted on, the Senate will take on new initiatives. This includes the funding of a gender neutral bathroom at Lied Rec Center and the request that Iowa State professors and faculty allow students to observe Islam holiday Ramadan if requested.
There are currently 30 non-gender neutral bathrooms at Iowa State but none at Lied Rec Center. According to the bill, building the bathroom will cost $54,400. If passed, the bill will also add three feminine hygiene product dispensers in Lied Rec Center and State Gym, which will cost $739 in total.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Sun Room of the Memorial Union. The meeting will also be streamed live on the Student Government YouTube page.
