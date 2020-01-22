Students can look at their study abroad options and begin planning their trip at the spring 2020 Study Abroad Fair.
The Study Abroad Fair will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
The Study Abroad Fair is for any student interested in learning more about studying abroad and the different opportunities for students both nationally and internationally.
The fair will showcase the possible study abroad locations and programs with representatives to inform students about their study abroad options available through Iowa State.
The fair will also have information about the cost of studying abroad, courses offered through the programs and how to get the study abroad plan started.
Ben McKelfresh, marketing and program coordinator at the Study Abroad Center, said there will be around 40 to 50 different booths for students to explore.
McKelfresh said the number of students that show up to the Study Abroad Fair ranges from 300 to 500.
“We do have people traveling from pretty far away who are experts on their programs and their universities,” McKelfresh said. “Students can even apply for a passport while they are at the Study Abroad Fair, so there is some really good information. It’s kind of a one-stop shop really. We’ll even have a travel agent on hand at the fair, so students can get information about booking plane tickets.”
McKelfresh said there are hundreds of programs showcased at the Study Abroad Fair and that it changes year to year. The Study Abroad Center has about 64 programs, but each college offers study abroad programs as well.
McKelfresh said that though it can be difficult to decide on a program, the Study Abroad Center helps students narrow down their options.
For more information about study abroad opportunities at Iowa State, contact the Study Abroad Center at studyabroad@iastate.edu or by phone at 515-294-6792. Students can also visit the Study Abroad Center in 6563 Memorial Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.