Hosting its second blood drive of the academic year, Iowa State’s Blood Drive student organization continues its philanthropic cause.
Taking place in the Stephens Auditorium, the biannual blood drive has a newer home that allows it to be spread out in a way that keeps students and volunteers safe by adhering to the COVID-19 safety standards.
“Stephens Auditorium is a fantastic place, and we have a lot of parking here that people can access especially since,” said Tyler Watkins, senior in biochemistry and co-president of the Blood Drive organization.
With 700 total available slots to fill across all three days of the blood drive, ease of access for donors can make all the difference for whether or not someone comes out to donate.
“At the end of the day that's really what we're hoping, to just save as many lives as possible,” Watkins said. “It's probably the easiest 20 minutes of your life that you can do that could be a lifelong impact for someone else and I think that's just a really incredible thing.“
While donating is honorable, volunteers work hard to keep everything running smoothly by helping wherever they can.
Serving people wherever they can, Jed Tracy, sophomore in elementary education, worked in the cantina area where donors go to recover and served as a post donor escort for donors who were unable to leave on their own after donating.
“You can always tell when people are feeling iffy after donating,” Tracy said.
Tyler Mills, an undecided sophomore, volunteered as a part of a larger effort from his fraternity Phi Kappa Psi. Working in the public relations committee, Mills helped get the word out about the drive by keeping info current on the Blood Drive organization's website.
Enduring the risk of passing out from donating, some donors make it out fine while others meet this possibility. While reasons for donating may vary, what it accomplishes remains all the same.
One such donor who passed out was Skyler Pennock, senior in elementary education. Recovering at the cantina, Pennock shared why she donated today.
“One of my professors talked about it in class and offered extra credit,” Pennock said. “You could either volunteer or donate and I chose to donate.”
Regular donor Luke Schmitt, a volunteer working in the sponsoring committee, took both philanthropic avenues at the blood drive.
“It’s a pretty easy way to save three lives,” Schmitt said. “I don’t really get affected by it so might as well.”
The blood drive will continue through March 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To sign up for a donation, go to the Red Cross’s website.
