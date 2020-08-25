WelcomeFest will take over the Great Hall with local businesses and Iowa State departments for students to explore on Wednesday.
The fall 2020 kickoff event will have as many as 45 local businesses present to showcase their services and show support for the Iowa State community, according to the Student Activities Center.
These businesses will have their booths set up in the Great Hall and are preparing to give out free gifts and swag to those attending.
This year’s gold sponsors, or businesses who have paid $500 to $600, are Jethro’s BBQ, McFarland Clinic, Wesley Center, Domino’s Pizza, Aspen Ames apartments, Campustown apartments and South Duff apartments.
Cardinal sponsors, or businesses that have paid $300 to $400, include Walmart Vision Center, Heroic Ink Tattoos and Piercings, Central Iowa Air Service, Serenity Couture Salon and Saint Thomas Aquinas Church and Catholic Student Center.
WelcomeFest will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Memorial Union. It is free for all Iowa State students, with no prior registration necessary.
Students can expect to see these businesses as well as more food vendors and Iowa State departments at WelcomeFest.
