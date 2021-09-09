Hundreds of students and different clubs on campus participated in ClubFest Wednesday afternoon outside of the Memorial Union.
The students who attended got to see different intramural sports clubs and academic groups to browse and possibly join.
A few members from the communications disorders club, Kylie Walker and Chloe Davis, spoke a little bit about their recruitment process for new members.
“ClubFest and announcing [the communications disorders club] in classes is most effective because freshmen don’t really know about it,” Davis said.
They were also giving out candy as a way to get more traffic to their booth, as were most of the tents handing out free goodies.
A few of the freshmen had fun walking around and exploring student organizations.
Grace O’Neel, a freshman studying animal science, was at ClubFest for the first time.
“I really liked the idea of intramurals, so I wanted to go look at those," O'Neel said. "I heard about the sky diving club and thought that was interesting."
One of the intramurals at ClubFest was the ultimate frisbee team.
Faith Hall, a junior studying psychology, is a member of the ultimate frisbee club.
“The ultimate frisbee club is a team sport that is dedicated to creating a better community,” Hall said.
They have around 30 members on the women's team that compete with other colleges across the country.
“Two years ago, before COVID-19, we went to tournaments in Tennessee, Texas, Missouri and kind of all over the country,” Hall said.
Samantha Birkeland, a freshman studying biochemistry, also attended ClubFest.
“Clubs are a great way to be connected and focus in on subjects you’re interested in,” Birkeland said.
