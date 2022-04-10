Iowa State will host a Housing Fair on Tuesday in the Memorial Union’s Great Hall. Students can ask local property businesses questions regarding their housing options and learn about their legal rights as tenants.
The event will take place from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.
Iowa State started hosting the Housing Fair in the fall of 2020 to provide students and community members the chance to explore housing options in Ames. Attendees can compare rental prices and amenities between different property management companies in one convenient location.
“We can all relate that moving can be a stressful process,” said Megan Moore, a marketing and communications specialist for the Memorial Union. “By visiting vendors in person, students can learn about special offers, score some free swag and get their questions answered.”
The Housing Fair provides feedback from local rental property businesses and internet providers. Students trying to find a new apartment can seek advice from businesses when it comes to signing a lease, housing contract and making sure they get their money’s worth when searching.
The Housing Fair will have 20 participating vendors and the Dean of Students’ Good Neighbor program that will be joining for the first time. The new program will interact with student residents about hosting gatherings and understanding city ordinances and regulations.
Additionally, Elite Property Management will be making its debut at the Housing Fair. The new rental company offers free internet and utilities are included. Potential tenants can learn more about the business by visiting their website and talking with them at the fair.
Iowa State’s Student Legal Services will have a booth available to answer questions for students currently enrolled at the university. The office provides free and confidential legal help and emphasizes the importance of being aware of your rights and your landlord’s responsibilities.
“It doesn’t hurt to explore your options early well before the leasing deadlines and start having those necessary conversations,” Moore said. “Being informed when you are a renter allows you to know your rights and stand up for yourself when necessary.”
Moore reminds students to take action and do their homework before picking a place to live. The Housing Fair encourages students to bring their future roommates to discuss their options and see what the Ames community can offer.
A full list of vendors included in the event can be found on the Student Engagement website. Students should bring their university ID to swipe in at the event.
