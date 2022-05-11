Zeta Phi Sorority Inc. is one of the nine Black Greek Letter Organizations in the National Pan-Hellenic Council. It was founded January 16th, 1920, at Howard University.
Brianna Harden, a senior in apparel, merchandise and design, gave a brief overview in an email correspondence of what the chapter’s values and traditions are.
When and how was your organization founded at Iowa State?
The Upsilon Nu Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded on Iowa State's campus on March 19th, 1988 by eight black women.
Where does the organization meet on a regular basis, if it does?
We meet at various locations around campus, on zoom or we go out for lunch.
What acts of philanthropy does your organization partake in?
We partake in March of Dimes, Z-Hope and we support the Storks Nest.
What are the values/pillars of your organization?
Our values consist of Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood and Finer Womanhood.
Why should students join?
Students should join if they want to create an impact not only in their community but within themselves. In sorority life, there are many stereotypes amongst organizations, but in Zeta, you can be yourself and meet other authentic people.
What does the process entail?
Students learn the history of the organization and prepare for a new member's presentation.
Fun Fact about the chapter?
The Upsilon Nu Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was the first black organization in the National Pan-Hellenic Council to be a finalist in the President's Circle at Iowa State (2022).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.