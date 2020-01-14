Students from various backgrounds are organizing their workspace in a way that fits their lifestyle while also creating a positive environment to live in.
Every student is different; each has a different room layout, sense of style and learning technique in the classroom. For these students, the key to their academic success is through an organized desk.
Jakota Maakestad, sophomore in psychology, said her layout is designed to prevent distractions and keep her focused.
“My desk is placed facing the wall in between my lofted bed and closet,” Maakestad said. “This is to limit distractions from not only my roommate but other things too, such as my peers and background noises.”
Maakestad’s item placement helps create a productive environment for her to complete homework assignments and other tasks on her to-do list.
“I have a calendar that sits in the center of my desk,” Maakestad said. “Having it in the center draws my attention to it and allows me to notice what needs to be done, and because it’s physical, I can cross off my assignments, which not only motivates me to be productive but also makes me feel good about myself.”
Originally, Maakestad’s calendar was hanging on her wall above the desk, but she realized that she wasn’t using it to its full potential. Having the calendar placed on the desk is a way for her to plan out her daily schedule.
Kaylinh Luong, sophomore in child, adult and family services who is living in Geoffroy Hall, created a different layout to work with her roommate that utilizes their space.
“Even though it’s a tiny dorm room, we have it split, so one side is for sleep and relaxation while the other is more open for work,” Luong said. “I feel like you have to have two different sides of your room for two different purposes.”
Luong said maintaining her organization starts by keeping her area neat. Having a specific place for her items and then putting them back when she’s finished is how she keeps track of objects and ensures nothing gets lost.
The layout of Luong’s room has remained the same since move-in and has been beneficial for both her and her roommate to work well in an organized environment.
Cade Pahl, sophomore in kinesiology and health and also a resident in Geoffroy Hall, said he keeps an extension cord right around his desk in case there is ever anything that needs to be charged.
“I place my desk in between my bed and wardrobe so I can climb up to my bed easier and so I have the bottom free,” Pahl said. “I always have a lamp, a cup of pencils, pens on my desk and items for school in the desk drawers.”
Pahl said his desk doesn’t contribute much to his school work. Unlike the other students, he said he believes his laptop houses everything that he needs in order to be successful academically.
