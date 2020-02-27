It's hard to think about paying for college, groceries, rent and everything in between. Without a job—or multiple jobs—students are unable to meet these financial demands. Luckily, Iowa State has several options for students looking for jobs on or close to campus.
CyHire is an online tool available to students through their net-ID that helps them search for jobs, build their resume and set up interviews with prospective employers.
The homepage for students has side bars that include tools such as resources, jobs, employers, events, interviews and a space available to set up an appointment with your assigned academic adviser. The adviser appointment allows students to ask questions regarding classes, jobs and more.
Events offered include career fairs, information sessions and career presentations. Information sessions provide students with the chance to learn about various employers so they can attend career fairs and presentations with knowledge on specific jobs in mind.
CyHire also has different websites for the specific colleges at Iowa State. Students can find CyHire tips for liberal arts and sciences, engineering, business and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS).
ISU Dining has more available opportunities for students looking for jobs on campus.
“We have over 20 on-campus locations, you get a meal with every three-hour shift you work, pay is competitive and it’s a great resume builder,” according to ISU Dining’s website.
The new starting pay for ISU Dining ranges from $11 to $12 per hour. Efren Gregory Flores, a sophomore in management information systems, works as a student supervisor in Conversations dining hall.
“I chose ISU Dining because they offer a good pay and the convenience that it was close to my dorm and most of my classes,” Gregory Flores said. “The pay is enough depending on how much you spend and how many hours you work. For me, my base pay kept me on my feet because I work long hours and my paycheck reflected that.”
Gregory Flores said working for ISU Dining has been a positive experience for him. As a student supervisor, he oversees other employees in the dining halls and ensures things are running smoothly during meal time.
“My experience working [for ISU Dining] has been a very good one,” Gregory Flores said. “Everyone treats you well, from managers and cooks to other students. They gave me a great opportunity to grow within the same job.”
Gregory Flores recommended a job with ISU Dining to other students at Iowa State.
“It’s not a hard job,” Gregory Flores said. “When it does get hard, you have lots of help to do your job.”
