Prior to the weekly Iowa State University Student Government Senate meeting, Vice Speaker Eliana Crabb and Senator Natalia Rios, a senior majoring in political science, international studies and public relations, will host an optional meeting on microaggressions.
The Student Government will vote on funding $12,000 for the SHOP food pantry.
SHOP is a student-run food pantry run entirely by volunteers. The main goal is to aid food insecure students and members of the Ames community. They aim to improve hunger awareness and food security and to engage with anti-hunger activists, according to Iowa State’s Student Organization database.
If passed, the funds acquired by this bill would allow the SHOP to provide multicultural food items.
They would also expand their services by serving a variety of toiletries and other household items not normally found in SHOP.
In order to improve accessibility during the presidential and vice-presidential debates, the Student Government will vote on a bill to fund a sign language interpreter.
The bill states that the election commission is looking to improve student accessibility for the Student Government election debates for students hard of hearing.
The Student Government will introduce a bill that funds a new online finance program.
This bill would replace an existing financial program that funds server setup, graphic design, budgeting and workflow, among others. This new program would be a more functional budgeting program that increases transparency and accessibility to students.
The Student Government will also confirm a supreme court nomination and human science senators nominees. The Student Government Senate will also meet with the Ames City Council Oct. 27. Ex-Officio Liaison to the City Council Trevor Poundstone, a senior majoring in management information systems, will present a program in preparation for the joint meeting during the Wednesday meeting.
The Student Government meets at 6 p.m. every Wednesday in the Campanile room at the Memorial Union.
