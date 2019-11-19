At Wednesday night’s meeting, Student Government will address a tabled bill from last week to help prevent racism by meeting student demands and reviewing a funding bill.
Last week, Student Government tabled the bill titled “Addressing Student Demands of Action to Prevent the Spread of Racism and Antisemitism on Campus” to make revisions and come back with an improved bill.
The bill is referring to many recent incidents on campus regarding discrimination.
On Oct. 30, students came to speak at Student Government's open forum. Students shared their stories about the discrimination they have faced while at Iowa State after some protested by blocking Lincoln Way, demanding change. Bean House in Geoffroy Hall was defaced multiple times with a racial slur and pictures surfaced of Student Government Adviser Alex Krumm with his face painted black previously posted on his Instagram.
Additionally, last week three Iowa State students who chose to stay unnamed said they were targeted by death threats on the Iowa State Reddit and came to speak during the meeting. The students, along with Student Government, decided to table the bill with an updated version to address the post.
“[Student Government] hope[s] that addressing the demands of the coalition of students who demonstrated on October 30th, November 4th, and November 7th promotes productive dialog and University action,” according to the document.
The bill recommends the university issue communications with the status of investigations in a timely manner, limit chalking on campus and implement a policy disallowing messages that violate the University's Code of Conduct, along with other suggestions.
The bill will be voted on at Wednesday night’s meeting.
Additionally, the National Society of Black Engineers is requesting funds from Student Government.
The National Society of Black Engineers is an organization that promotes underrepresented and multicultural students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The group is requesting $709.78 for the Senate Discretionary account to travel to a national conference and competition in San Antonio.
The funding bill will be voted on by the Senate during the meeting.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The Senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
