Student Government heard a presentation from the director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center and confirmed a new Senator Wednesday evening.
The Senate heard a presentation from Karen Kedrowski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center, about student voter engagement. She asked the Senate to partner in efforts to boost student voter engagement.
“There are a number of changes to Iowa voting law that I think could serve to depress student voter turnout,” said Kedrowski. “For example, county auditors no longer have complete autonomy to decide when and how they want to have early voting locations.”
In order for early voting locations to be decided, voters living in the county would have to petition for early voting locations. That would leave out students who move around frequently, said Kedrowski.
Kedrowski also proposed that election day be treated like prep week day for students.
“So there would be no major assignment or exams on election day,” said Kedrowski. “If students miss class because they are standing in a long line to vote, it would be considered an excused absence.”
A United Residence Off-Campus Senate vacancy was filled by Ella Slade, a sophomore majoring in graphic design.
An order was proposed that would require the Public Relations Committee to examine a survey reported by the Iowa State Daily and data from the 2022 election cycle to find solutions to increase the student body’s awareness and confidence in Student Government. The bill also suggested the Public Relations Committee should host a town hall.
“We need to stop spending money to hang out with each other,” said Senator Madeline Becker, a sophomore double majoring in economics and political science, in opposition to the notion of the committee holding a town hall.
The bill failed in a 12-7-0 vote.
The Senate also passed two bills in regard to the Story County Analysis of Social Services Evaluation Team. The first bill was to ratify Student Government’s contracts with organizations associated with the evaluation team, and the second bill approved the distribution of funds among the evaluation teams associated partners.
In their next session, the Senate will meet to discuss the following:
The creation of the Local Affairs Committee, whose responsibilities would include:
working closely with and lobby the City of Ames and Story County on issues and topics that affect students;
informing and reaching out to Iowa State students and organizations regarding local initiatives, policies, and affairs;
interacting with and lobby local businesses and local organizations in order to further the interests of students;
and seeking out positions on and regularly attend meetings of City committees, commissions, and boards.
Young Americans for Freedom is a student organization that promotes the principles of limited government, individual freedom, free enterprise, a strong national defense and traditional values according to the student organization database. The organization will request additional allocations totaling $750. The funds would go toward group member registration in the wake of an unexpected surplus of members since the last time they requested funds, according to the bill.
The Justin Morrill Society, a student organization that is dedicated to advancing solutions to society's problems according to the student organization database, will request $500 from the Senate for supplies.
This Senate will meet three more times before the end of their terms. The next meeting will take place on March 23, in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
