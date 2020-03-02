Voting for Student Government president, vice president and Senate seats will be open Tuesday and Wednesday with results being announced Thursday evening.
Voting is open to all Iowa State students and can be done by going to vote.iastate.edu. Results will be announced Thursday evening following the elections.
Two slates are running for Student Government president and vice president with their own platforms.
Morgan Fritz, sophomore in political science, is a presidential candidate running alongside Jacob Schrader, senior in economics and political science, for vice president.
The Fritz-Schrader campaign is running on a platform of college affordability, campus climate and sustainability on campus.
The second slate is Lydia Greene, junior in political science, a presidential candidate running with Joshua Hanyang, senior in entrepreneurship and management information systems, for vice president.
The Greene-Hanyang campaign’s platform points include diversity and inclusion, mental health awareness, green initiatives, student government transparency and an initiative to implement "ISU 101," which is a one-credit, half-semester course.
Additionally, there are a total of 36 Senate seats up for grabs.
Seats available are as follows: two seats for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, two seats for the College of Business, one seat for the College of Design, four seats for the College of Engineering, two seats for the College of Human Sciences, three seats for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, one seat for the College of Veterinary Medicine, two seats for the Graduate College, four seats for the Inter-Residence Hall Association, one seat for Frederiksen Court, one seat for the Interfraternity Council, one seat for the Collegiate Panhellenic Council, one seat for Schilletter and University Village and 11 seats for off-campus representation.
Furthermore, students will see a constitutional amendment on the ballot.
In November, Student Government passed a bill titled “Court Reform Constitutional Amendment.”
The bill overhauls the current Student Government Supreme Court and establishes rules and procedures for its members to follow in addition to other major changes.
“A summer working group was convinced of President [Austin] Graber, Vice-President [Vishesh] Bhatia, Election Commissioner [Emily] Rizvic, Vice-Speaker [Jacob] Schrader, Senator [Jacob] Ludwig and Senator [Kaitlyn] Roling to evaluate the national environment for over 70 Student Government courts, and [...] Rules Committee split into subcommittees that discovered the necessary changes for each area of change requested by Senate,” according to the document.
The constitutional amendment requires a majority vote of students who cast ballots to pass. Additional information about the amendment and elections can be found on the Student Government website at stugov.iastate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.