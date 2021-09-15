At their weekly meeting, the Iowa State University Government discussed hosting their first Outreach Week and approved funding for Dance Marathon.
The objective of Outreach Week is to engage with students and the Ames community, featuring several events hosted by different organizations from Sept. 20 to 24.
The Director of Outreach Christian Grensteiner, a sophomore in event management, spoke about the "massive" outreach event allowing students to learn about resources and the senators they elected.
The week gives students and senators an opportunity to collaborate while also bringing students' awareness to the Iowa State University Student Government.
Senators, along with other student organizations, will take part in events throughout the week which include:
Daily Tablings - Monday through Friday - 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Mass Whiteboarding - Monday - 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
As well as speakers at classes and organization meetings
The senators also passed a bill for a Dance Marathon item transfer to fund their fall recruitment production and a building rental for their event in January. This transfer will move money from the Tealgate and Leadership conferences to put them toward these two productions.
Because of the transfer, Dance Marathon leadership meetings will hold fewer leadership meetings. The treasurer for Dance Marathon, Grace Fangman, a junior majoring in finance, wants to make more of an impact and have fewer meetings. Additionally, without a Tealgate this year, the bill passed to move the funds.
The Student Government President, Julia Campbell, a senior in agriculture, also spoke about the multi-cultural enrollment of Iowa State students. She reported the freshman class has 980 U.S. multicultural freshmen enrolling, representing 18.2 percent of the freshman class. This makes it the most diverse freshman class in Iowa State history.
Campbell and Vice President Megan Decker, junior in agriculture and society, will attend the Board of Regents meeting Thursday for the student leaders breakfast to discuss officially recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday on campus, as well as sexual assault and harassment on college campuses.
Campbell also discussed an executive order to establish a First Amendment task force. The goal of this task force is to ensure that Student Government is in compliance with the First Amendment training that is now state law.
Student Government meets at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at the Memorial Union.
