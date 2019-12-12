Student Government has been faced with multiple bills throughout the semester sparking discussion and debates.
Jacob Schrader, vice speaker for Student Government, discussed a bill that reformed the Supreme Court of Student Government.
“[The Court Reform] will take our StuGov Supreme Court from barely existing and not really having a purpose to one of the best judicial branches in any Student Government in the country,” Schrader said. “[The bill] will do necessary roles inside of Student Government, ensure fairness and equity and provide a unique experience to ISU students to be apart of.”
Another bill, which was introduced after students protested discrimination on campus by blocking Lincoln Way, addressed discrimination on campus and censured the Department of Residence.
“[Students] have been told a lot over [the] years that things will change, and they don’t change,” Sen. Ian Searles said previously to the Daily. “I would like to see the Department of Residence, as a unit, take the resolve clauses that we have, the actions that we have outlined, take some initiative and put those into place.”
The bill was created to address incidents like the Neo-Nazi chalkings, the defacement of Bean House in Geoffroy Hall with a racial slur and an Instagram picture surfacing of Student Government Adviser Alex Krumm with his face painted black. The bill recommended the university issues communication in a timely manner, limits chalking and creates a policy that disallows messages that violate the university's Code of Conduct, along with other suggestions.
The "Sustainable Outside Lights Are Rad (SOLAR) Act" was discussed by Sen. Kaitlyn Roling.
“Sustainability is an important goal to work towards for many of us senators and, with the knowledge [and] Facilities Planning & Management’s plan to cut carbon emissions by 50 percent over ten years, we hoped to bolster sustainability efforts on campus,” Roling said.
The project is projected to cost Student Government $17,950 for the three lights, which will include the panels, the light poles and the installation. The lights are scheduled to be installed in the summer.
Student Government additionally approved the 2020 election apportionments to have 36 senate seats for next year. The general election date for the senate, including the president and vice president, will take place from March 3 through March 4, with voting being online at vote.iastate.edu.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
