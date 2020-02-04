Student Government will be reviewing various funding bills and seating a committee member Wednesday night.
The Iowa State National Society of Minorities in Hospitality is an organization that is an aid to minorities within the hospitality program. The group is requesting $520 from the Senate Discretionary account to have the ability to travel to Houston for a conference and competition.
Also, the Asian Student Union is planning on attending the Midwest Asian American Student Union 2020 Spring Conference. To be able to attend the event, the organization needs $2,269.48 from the Senate Discretionary account to cover the registration fees and travel expenses.
Student Government live streams their meetings on a weekly basis, and Sen. Josh Hanyang will be introducing a bill to help better the process.
Currently, Senate uses push-to-talk microphones, which leads to a number of AA batteries being used each meeting. The bill proposes to purchase rechargeable batteries to help reduce their waste. To be able to have the charging docks Senate would need $143.26 from the Special Project to fulfill the bill.
All funding bills will be looked and voted upon separately.
Furthermore, Sen. Eliana Crabb has expressed interest in joining the Diversity and Inclusion Committee and will face approval at Wednesday's meeting.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
