Student Government approved organization and internal funding bills and sat a member to the Diversity and Inclusion Committee Wednesday night.
The Asian Student Union requested $2,153.07 from the Senate Discretionary account to be able to attend the Midwest Asian American Student Union Conference later in the conference. The financing will cover 50 students' travel expenses and registration fees.
In addition, the Professional Agricultural Student Organization also asked for funding from Student Government. The group requested $4,591.20 to be able to attend a State and National Contest that would cover travel expenses and and registration fees.
Furthermore, Sen. Josh Hanyang introduced a bill to create a more sustainable Senate.
Student Government has previously been using push-to-talk microphones. With the concern of the waste of AA batteries the bill urges that Senate funds $143.26 from the Special Project account for microphone charging docks.
All funding bills were passed with unanimous consent.
The Diversity and Inclusion Committee also added a new member to the board.
Sen. Eliana Crabb was approved to the committee with unanimous consent.
Next week, Student Government will be holding the first Vice President Debate of the season. The event will take place at 6 p.m. in the Cardinal Room of the Memorial Union on Tuesday.
With only six meetings left of the 2019-2020 Student Government, Sen. Mason Zastrow concluded the meeting thanking students for caucusing.
“Thank you for caucusing, participating in democracy," Zastrow said. "Your votes may have not been counted yet, but they will be counted.”
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.