Students all around campus now have the opportunity to vote for the next president and vice president as well as the new cycle of senators. Ballots will be available all day Monday and all day Tuesday.
As long as one has a valid Iowa State email, students can vote any time at vote.iastate.edu.
With the tweets by Iowa State assistant professor, Rita Mookerjee, causing a response from the Fritz-Schrader administration that has been criticized by many senators and students, two incoming parties and many new senators are looking to take over the remains and rebuild the culture of Student Government.
According to the Student Government website, “Every student is represented by two senators — One for their residency and one for their college.”
There are 35 senators running for a seat with 17 running to represent their respective colleges and 18 representing a respective residency.
Colleges include Veterinary Medicine, Business, Design, Engineering, Agriculture and Life Sciences, Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS).
Vet Med, GPSS and Human Sciences currently have no representing senators running for a seat.
Residencies that can be represented include United Residence Off-Campus, Inter-Residence Hall Association, Schilletter University Village, Frederiksen Court, Interfraternity Council and Collegiate Panhellenic Council.
Julia Campbell and her vice presidential partner, Megan Decker, will face off against Anna Olson and her vice presidential partner, Mariana Gonzalez.
Along with other priorities, both parties are looking to rebuild trust within Student Government and create an environment where all opinions and beliefs are heard.
Access to more information about the Olson-Gonzalez campaign, access to more information about the Campbell-Decker campaign and access to more information about the senators can be found in the links.
