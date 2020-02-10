The first main event of the 2020 Student Government election cycle is happening Tuesday: the vice presidential debate.
The debate will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Cardinal Room of the Memorial Union.
Three candidates will be on the stage: Jacob Schrader, senior in economics and political science; Joshua Hanyang, senior in entrepreneurship and management information systems; and Daniel Eisenstein, sophomore in management information systems.
All three candidates are running with a presidential running mate, who will all be debating later in February.
The debate will cover a wide range of topics, including but not limited to campus climate and diversity and inclusion, student wellness and sustainability, student government retention and transparency.
Candidates began campaigning on Feb. 1, and elections will take place over March 3 and March 4.
For audience members, there are some rules.
Audience signs must be no bigger than 8.5 inches by 11 inches, and if you have a question you can submit it online via http://bit.ly/StuGovDebate2020 or tweet your questions using #StuGovDebate2020.
During the debate, moderators will ask the candidates questions. Following which, they will get 60 seconds to respond. When a candidate would like to rebut another, they will raise their hand to alert the moderators, and they will then receive 45 seconds to rebut.
The debate is mandatory for candidates to attend, and if they do not, they will receive a violation hearing and potential fines.
