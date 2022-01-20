It's that time of year again, and Student Government elections are coming up.
Campaigning can begin Jan. 31, and the election will be held March 1-2. All positions are open, and every student is eligible to run. Currently, 35 senate seats are available. The seats are allocated by the population of the constituency being represented.
A statement of intent form must be filled out to become a candidate for the desired position. This form is due Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. However, statements of intent for executive positions were due Jan. 14. These forms can be found under the Get Involved tab on the Student Government website.
Other requirements include going to Senatorial Informative Sessions on Jan 24, 25, 27 and Feb. 2 and 4. If running for an executive position, there's an Executive Informative Session on Jan. 20.
During the campaign process, one must also complete two outreach credits which Election Commissioner Ross Opie, a senior majoring in finance and criminal justice, described as simple and broad. To complete these credits, candidates can speak to a group of students.
To prepare for a campaign, Opie said candidates should assemble a platform of issues they want to address. Election Commission Treasurer Chase Krug, a senior majoring in agronomy, said candidates in the past have created social media accounts that help to establish their platform and explain what they want to do if elected.
Krug said it's important to vote so that you know and can decide on where your money goes.
"I think making sure that you know where your money is going and making sure that you're supporting people that have the same views on where that money should be spent," Krug said.
Important dates coming up for candidates and voters alike include the Vice Presidential Debate on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. and the Presidential Debate on Feb. 23. Both of these will be held in the Great Hall at the Memorial Union. After that, the elections begin March 1 and end March 2. Preliminary results will be posted in the Campanile room in the MU at 6 p.m. March 4. Inauguration will take place April 12 from 7-9 p.m. at a location to be determined.
Opie said it's important to get involved in the student government to make an impact on your fellow students.
"You really have the ability to make changes that you want to see impact your classmates and neighbors," Opie said.
