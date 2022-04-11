Iowa State Student Government signed a resolution to not endorse the Power Plant’s proposed boiler transition to natural gas Wednesday.
The resolution effectively serves as a public denunciation from the Student Government, as well as calling upon Facilities Planning and Management to conduct a third party renewable energy analysis.
The resolution does not directly stop the boiler transition from coal to natural gas.
The resolution also requests that the university propose a climate action plan, similar to a plan proposed by the City of Ames.
Currently, the City of Ames has an Ames Climate Action Plan, which calls for an 83 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the city by 2030. Cheyenne Minniss, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering and president of Climate Action Reality Corps, highlighted how the university may impact that goal.
“Right now, Iowa State contributes to about 36 percent of the emissions of the entire city, so Iowa State is kind of that make-or-break point,” Minniss said. "Are we going to work with the city, or are we going to work against the city?”
William Gutowski, a professor in geological and atmospheric sciences, said it's important that the Student Government made a public statement about the fuel change.
“This is what the students are interested in seeing and what they feel is the most important way going forward,” Gutowski said. “I think it’s important for students to voice their concerns. They should have a role in the university, of course.”
The resolution has been sent to the Graduate Student Professional Senate to be voted on as a joint resolution from the Student Government.
