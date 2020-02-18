Luke Barnes, sophomore in history, and Daniel Eisenstein, sophomore in management information systems, did not reach the required signature mark and their names will not be in the Student Government presidential and vice-presidential election ballot in March.
Monday was the deadline for Student Government presidential and vice-presidential candidates to get 750 signatures on their petition in order to have their names on the ballot and of the three slates, two met the mark.
“Slates for President and Vice-President must obtain a minimum of 750 signatures,” according to the Election Code Chapter 4.4.
The slate still may run as a write-in candidate even though they were disqualified.
Since Barnes and Eisenstein ran as a public slate, they will have to pay back the 75 percent of funds used and forfeit all unused funds in accordance with the Election Code.
“Slates that choose to use the public funding option shall personally pay back 75% of funds used and forfeit all unused public funds if they do not reach 750 signatures,” according to the Election Code Chapter 4.4.
Additionally, the slate did not qualify to be on stage for the presidential debate, and Barnes will not be on stage.
When reached out to for comment, the slate responded 'No statement."
Slates Lydia Greene and Joshua Hanyang and Morgan Fritz and Jacob Schrader did meet the signature mark and will be on the ballot. Greene and Fritz will be participating in the presidential debate.
The debate will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
