Iowa State Student Government election polls open Monday. Eleven of the seats on the ballot are represented by the United Residents Off-Campus (UROC). Jacob Ludwig, a junior in economics, is one of 11 candidates running to serve as a senator for the college.
Why do you feel you are qualified to serve in Student Government?
I am currently the speaker of the Student Government Senate and have worked in the organization since my freshman year when I joined as a legislative ambassador. I have been working with the ISU administration, city of Ames and various Student Government leaders for years to promote student-friendly policies and would like to spend my last year at Iowa State continuing that work.
How do you plan to represent your constituents?
I am planning to try an invite students in as often as possible. The Off-Campus constituency is large and there isn't really a central meeting location, so I will definitely be active on social media and work to host events that students can come to.
What are some of the biggest issues you feel need to be addressed in this next year?
I am planning to work on issues of affordability and improving Student Government accessibility. Tuition and student fees are continuing to rise, and we will need to do whatever we can to advocate for more support for students at Iowa State. I plan to be a voice on that issue and work with other senators to find solutions. When it comes to accessibility, Student Government can and should do a better job of reaching out to our constituents and talking with students who may not get as much of our attention. These are just some of the areas I'd like to focus on to start in the coming year.
Outside of those issues what are the goals you have to accomplish?
I have served on the CyRide board of trustees for this last year, so I am very interested in promoting CyRide ridership as we return to normal in the fall. It is a fantastic service and I want students to get as much out of the service as possible. I also serve on some other city commissions and would love to find new areas for campus and the city to connect.
Why do you think it is crucial the UROC has an equal role in Student Government?
UROC represents the largest portion of students in Senate, but it has had lower enthusiasm than other areas, and so it is important UROC senators find more and new ways to represent our students in Student Government.
Ludwig answered these questions in an email response.
